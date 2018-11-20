Kumasi ​​​​​​​Gas Explosion Injures 3 Persons

Three people are in critical condition after sustaining severe injuries following a gas explosion that gutted the Trinity Oil Gas station at Krofrom in Kumasi Tuesday.

According to Joy News’ Nana Asenso, some residents said they saw the gas leak and alerted other residents to move out of their houses and stores.

“My mother alerted me that the gas was leaking. I called my sibling and we all ran out before the fire could start,” one resident recalled.

She continued: “We could feel the heat behind us when we were running, as the fire started, all the shops next to the station have been burnt down.”

A witness who spoke to Joy News said early intervention from some residents and fire service personnel prevented the fire from spreading to a school next to the station and other residential facilities.

“We deployed the service to Krofrom after we got a call at 7:50 am about an explosion,” Ashanti Regional Coordinator of National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyire said.

He explained that the gas station shares a wall with a school and a church putting lots of life in danger.

“Why would the assembly let someone build a house or school close to a fuel station,” Mr. Nsenkyire quizzed when the Environmental Protection (EPA) revealed they could not close the station because it was there before many of the buildings.

“The EPA should explain their regulations for people to know what it entails to prevent others from putting up a fuel station in residential areas or residents putting up houses close to gas or fuel stations,” he stated.

Initial assessments from authorities revealved that the damage was not huge or life-threatening although some residents claimed that the fire got to their place.

Some residents pleaded with the government to implement laws to stop these situations from occurring.

Investigations are ongoing, Nsenkyire said.