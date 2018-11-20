Nana Addo Assures La Mantse

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the chiefs of La that his doors are open for frank discussions concerning issues of mutual benefit and urged them not to hesitate to engage his government.

He said: “I would like to remind you of the promise I made to you last year at this same ground that my government is aware of the issues regarding your lands . . .

“Let me assure you once again that my doors are always open for frank discussions about this issue, so do not hesitate to engage us on how best to ensure that you get the greatest benefit of your heritage whilst the state also gets what it needs to develop the whole country.”

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance in a speech read for him by Mr. Stanley Adjiri Blankson, a member of the Council of State, at the 30th anniversary of three traditional authorities of La at their 2018 Annual Homowo Durbar.

The traditional authorities are the La Mantse, Nii Dr Kpobi Tettey-Tsuru III, the La Akwashongtse, Nii Yemoh Din, and the La Mankralo, Nii Obodai Adai on Saturday.

The commemoration was held under the theme: “Celebration of 30 Years of Relative Peace and Stability.”

President Akufo-Addo said the Ghana Beyond Aid (GBA) agenda was an over-arching objective which would drive all efforts at developing the country and creating a prosperous independent nation.

“This vision is a state of mind which seeks to embolden us to strive to uplift our people from poverty, create a prosperous and a confident nation with the ability to cater and provide for its people. The GBA – as I call it – is neither a philosophy of seclusion nor detachment from the international community and neither is it just a slogan,” President Akufo-Addo declared.

He pointed out that it was a vision, which would seek to end the “cup in hand” globe-trotting manner of seeking assistance and dependence on foreign countries even for the basics of our development needs.

He asserted that the government would continue to strengthen the Free SHS, expand the LEAP programme, and pursue other social intervention programmes to ensure the protection and support of the vulnerable in the country.

“I am informed that your Member of Parliament (MP) who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Communications, is also undertaking some laudable social interventions in the areas of education, health and sanitation to complement what we are doing at the national level,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo encouraged the MP to continue to develop the community while urging the people to support him.

Nii Dr Kpobi Tettey-Tsuru said three decades of relative peace and stability have been immensely beneficial, not only to the people of La, but also to socio-economic development at large.

He noted that the three of them were supported by the members of the La Traditional Council to realise some achievements like the creation of La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly, a peaceful paramountcy, and La Traditional Council Office building.

Others are the establishment of La Community Clinic, La Presec Senior High School while some discussions are underway for a library and computer laboratory project for the children and the establishment of a teacher training college.

Nii Dr Kpobi Tettey-Tsuru expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the assurance of his readiness to help the community to repossess some of its lands.

Vincent Sowah Odotei, the MP for the area and the Deputy Minister of Communications, promised to pay the health insurance of all children under 18-years at La.

The occasion was used to honour some personalities of La for their contributions to the development of the area.