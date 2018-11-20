Damba Festival Hangs Over Security Concerns

The District Security Council in Nanumba North in the Northern Region has set forth to block the Nakpa Naa family from celebrating the Damba festival today, November 20.

According to the District Chief Executive (DCE), Abdulai Yaqub, the Nakpa Naa family cannot celebrate the Damba festival as rulers of Bimbilla because of the Supreme Court ruling on the Bimbilla chieftaincy issues.

The Supreme Court, in May 2018, made a ruling declaring the Dasana family as the rightful rulers of Bimbilla after about a decade chieftaincy dispute between the Nakpa Naa and the Dasana family.

The spokesperson for the Nakpa Naa family, Amadu Mustapha, said they are saddened by the ruling of the Supreme Court but his family accepts and will abide by the ruling of the Apex court.

“I invited some elders in the family to a meeting to remind them the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Bimbilla chieftaincy affairs and cautioned them not to go ahead with the celebration,” Mr. Yaqub said.

The DCE stated that the family did not heed to the caution and went ahead with the celebration.

Mr. Yaqub said, “the police team went to stop the Nakpa Naa family’s preparation ahead of the festival on [Monday] November 19 but they could not control the crowd.”

He explained the regional police had gone against using force and decided to serve the family with the injunction.

“If they go further to celebrate the festival regardless of the injunction, the law will take them on,” he added.

The DCE has said the security council will stop the celebration to prevent any violence.