FEATURED: This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya'oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!
Kumasi: Gas Explosion At Krofrom, 10 People Injured

At least 10 people have sustained severe bodily burns following a gas explosion that occurred on Tuesday morning at Trinity Gas Stations in Krokrom in the in Kumasi Metropolis.

Several cars in and around the station were also burnt down to ashes, including the station, following the inferno, that also spread to a nearby car fitting shop.

Some residents as well as fire personnel who were casualties are receiving medical treatments following the multiple explosions.

According to OTEC NEWS’ reporter Nana Agyei Sikapa who was at the scene, fire personnel had arrived at the explosion scene following a distressed call.

According to him the cause of the explosion at the premises of Trinity Gas station is yet to be established but it is believed it may be caused by a fire culminated from a refuse dump site opposite the gas filling station.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Disaster and Management Organization (NADMO), Hon. Kwabena Nsenkyire, who arrived at the scene said he was not surprise at the situation because process are underway in closing down the station, which is sited among residential houses.

