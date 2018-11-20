NDC Executives Visit Accident Victims

Newly elected National chairman of the main opposition, NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo says the party will make the welfare of its member a paramount concern under his leadership.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said this when he led a team of party executives to visit party delegates who were involved in an accident on while on their way to the NDC’s National Delegates Congress organised at the Trade Fair Center in Accra on Saturday, 17 November 2018.

The delegates are from Mpraeso in the Eastern Region and Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

They were being conveyed from Kingsby in Achimota to the congress grounds when the driver of the vehicle lost control of the steering wheel and veered off the road into a ditch, as he attempted to prevent crashing into other vehicles that were on the road.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said funds will be committed by the party to cover the medical bills of the victims.

He said: “We will not let them lack anything as far as they are here at the hospital, the party will arrange some deposits for them. We are also here with the Ashanti regional chairman who indicated that some deposits have also been made against drugs and other related expenses.

“So, in all, the party has shown concern, the party will continue to show concern for all party members who find themselves in such situations especially when they were on their way to congress. It means they are suffering in the line of duty. The welfare of our party members is one of the concerns of the new national executives”.

The victims are responding to treatment.