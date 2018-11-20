MTN Ghana Emerges As The African Brand Of The Year

Accra November 19, 2018 - MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunications service provider has been adjudged the African Brand of the Year 2018 at this year’s Marketing World Awards held in Accra.

In addition, MTN Ghana received six other prestigious awards as follows;

Excellence in Customer Service

Marketing Campaign of the Year – Mobile Money

Marketing Team of the year and:

Sales team of the Year

Two Executives of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Jemima Kotei Walsh and Mr. Eric Nsarkoh were adjudged Customer Service Personality of the Year and Sales Personality of the Year respectively.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said, “These awards are but a testament to our commitment for excellence on all fronts of the business”. “I am pleased that the MTN team continues to show leadership in every aspect of the business, with a clear focus of living our vision of leading the delivery of a bold new digital world, we will continue to provide innovative mobile telecommunication products and services to Ghanaians.”

The CEO congratulated Mrs. Jemima Kotei Walsh and Mr. Eric Nsarkoh for winning personality awards and to all the teams in MTN Ghana who also won team awards.

Currently in its 8th year, Marketing World Awards (MWA) recognizes outstanding performances across the marketing communications industry in Africa. The awards organised by Instinct Wave, are given to organisations and individuals that have delivered superior product values to the market and exhibited excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.