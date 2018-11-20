Widows Receive Support

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in Accra, the African Neighbours Foundation (ANF) has donated assorted food items to 25 widows drawn from Adabraka, Nima and Accra New Town, all in Accra.

The items included rice, milk, cooking oil, tea and sugar.

Giving a background of the NGO before the donation, the founder of Africa Neighbours Foundation, Haijiah Mamata Musah Sheriff said the NGO, which was registered in 2006, started by sensitizing the youth in the Zongo Communities on the negative effects on hard drugs, teenage pregnancy and empowering women in broken homes as well as widows.

The AFN, Hajia Musah Shefiff, who is a Development Planning Officer at the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly said it seeks to empower women, children and the youth to become assertive and self-reliant and getting sustainable development through education and advocacy.

Another component of the NGO she said, was to provide support in education, skill training for vulnerable women and the youth in the society and at the same time, create health awareness and provide health screening services to deprived communities.

The foundation would strive to shape lives and advance human dignity by imbibing in people the spirit of diligence, discipline and integrity, she said.

She appealed for support from NGOs, benevolent societies, individuals and institutions to help widows and the vulnerable.