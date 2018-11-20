Mobile Phone Thief Handed 12 Months Jail Sentence

The Winneba magistrate's court presided over by Mr. Isaac Oheneba-Kuffour, on Friday sentenced Kofi Bortsie, an 18-year-old unemployed man to 12 months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing one 'infinix hot five' mobile telephone valued at gh¢500.00, belonging to Ms. Tsetse Blessing, a level 100 student of the University of Education, Winneba.

Kofi Bortsie, native of Kweindrum, a suburb of Winneba, pleaded guilty to stealing and promised not to repeat the offence again after serving his jail term.

Answering a question posed by the presiding magistrate, Kofi Bortsie told the court that, 'I was moved by a certain spirit to commit the crime when I saw the young girl'.

The presiding magistrate, Mr. Oheneba - Kuffour, assured the accused that the alleged bad spirit which influenced him (Bortsie) to attack the student will leave him when he go to prison.

Mr. Oheneba - Kuffour issued strong warning to Bortsie and advised him to use the jail term slapped on him to pray very hard to God for better reformation spirit to lead him in all his dealings.

Mr. Oheneba - Kuffour expressed the hope that, the sentence imposed on the accused would serve as a deterrent to criminals in and around the Effutu Municipality who have decided to apply all manners of tricks to harass innocent people in the area, particularly students of the university.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Bernice Wie, told the court that at exactly 8.30am on Friday, November 16th, 2018, Bortsie acting without provocation, attacked and forcibly snatched one the telephone from the complainant.

According to Sergeant Wie, Ms. Blessing was returning from lectures with a friend when the incident occurred at the South Campus area of the University.

The prosecutor said with the help of some ''good Samaritans'' around, Kofi Bortsie was given a hot chase and subsequently arrested and handed over to the police to face the full rigors of the law.