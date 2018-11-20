Help Speed Up Road Works At Buduburam

Mr Samuel Kobina Caulley, a retired civil servant has appealed to government to ensure the early completion of road works on the Gomoa-Buduburam-Kasoa stretch of the Accra-Cape Coast Highway.

He said the damaged stretch of the international route over a year now has created traffic jams at Buduburam and Kasoa in the Central Region.

Mr Caulley, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said it was regrettable as commuters from Western and Central Regions to Accra had to spend more than two hours in traffic jams, which starts from the outskirts of Fetteh Kakraba.

He expressed fears that failure to complete the road rehabilitation works on time, would affect soccer enthusiasts who would want to watch the ongoing Women Soccer competition in Cape Coast and Accra.

Mr Caulley urged soccer fans to make the ongoing tournament a success and urged that maximum security should be provided for fans during the event.

He appealed to media organisations, particularly radio stations to intensify their education on reckless driving to reduce the increasing rate of motor accidents on the country's roads, especially as the Christmas festivities approach.