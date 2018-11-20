NUGS Apologizes For The Abrupt End Of Its 52nd Annual Residential Delegates Congress

The Nation Union of Ghana Students wishes to express its sincerest apology to Congress, Aspirants, Delegates, Observers and all Stakeholders of the Union for the abrupt end of the 52nd Annual Residential Delegates Congress held at Methodist University College Ghana, Dansoman-Accra from the 15th-18th November 2018.

NUGS would like to state without malice that, the Congress was organized with the sole aim of uniting the Union which for some years now have been in turbulence. We felt such a union as NUGS, whose major concern is with championing the welfare of the Ghanaian student has not seen greater light of success in its activities because of the fragmentation that has bedevilled it. It was thus only good for us as the union's leadership to ensure that, processes that followed at the congress were free and fair.

Having come into agreement that there were some electoral hitches which hampered the trust of the elections, it was prudent for the leadership to liaise with the steering committee to officially call off Congress and to agree that a new date be scheduled for Congress to convey at an emergency within the shortest possible time. Members of the Union are thus entreated to disregard any group of persons already carrying or about carrying themselves as national executive officers.

In the light of the above anomalies, NUGS would once again apologize unreservedly to all persons who were involved in the Congress process. NUGS would also take this opportunity to thank all congressmen, aspirants, observers and stakeholders for their acceptance and commitment to our call to the 52nd annual residential delegates congress. We yet give hope to Ghanaian students that our union shall be put on the right road of representation and leadership regardless of the hindrances.

We wish to send a strong warning and signal to the Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to distance itself from the mother body of all students in Ghana, NUGS as the Union undergoes its processes of restoration.

In ending, Article 4 of the constitution of NUGS, the CHARACTER AND ORIENTATION of the Union makes it democratic, non-partisan, independent and progressive Mass Movement of students in Ghana and Ghanaian students abroad. Emphasis is laid on its "non-partisan" orientation. NUGS HAS NO POLITICAL BLOC NEITHER IS IT A BLOC UNDER A POLITICAL PARTY: In accordance with Article 4 "Political parties shall not be formed within the ranks of NUGS". Logically, this position of NUGS also affirms that the Union shall not in like manner be formed within the ranks of any political party.

Thank you.

Elisha Oheneba Essumang

President

Dominic Kojo Blay

Press and Information Secretary

