Ayorkor Botchwey Hosts Diplomats

The Ambassador of Mexico to Ghana, Her Excellency Mrs. Maria de Los Angeles Arriola Aguirre, has indicated that her country is ready to enhance political and economic relations with Ghana.

Ambassador Aguirre made this known when she paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

She indicated that so far, only one Mexican company is investing in Ghana, and revealed that more companies were ready to invest in the country in the areas of agriculture, oil and gas and the auto parts industry.

She also indicated that both countries have a lot to learn from each other.

Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in her remarks congratulated the people of Mexico for a successful election. She recalled the good relations between Ghana and Mexico, and called for further strengthening of the relations.

She urged that both countries cooperate more economically, and encouraged Mexico to support her companies which want to invest in Ghana.

She added that investment in agriculture and agribusiness would help create jobs.

Hon. Botchwey expressed her appreciation to Mexico for awarding scholarships to Ghanaian students.

High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Ghana

The High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Ghana, Her Excellency Mrs. Frances Virginia Anderson, also paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

Hon. Ayorkor Botchwey in her welcome remarks said Ghana was happy to host the President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Mr. Julius Madaa Bio during his recent state visit to Ghana.

She assured that Ghana would continue to cooperate with Sierra Leone for the mutual benefit of both countries.

H.E. Frances Anderson for her part said the state visit by President Julius Madaa Bio was very successful.

She assured that her country would work to ensure the successful implementation of the Joint Communique on Cooperation which was signed during President Bio's visit to Ghana.

She also thanked Ghana for supporting Sierra Leone over the years.