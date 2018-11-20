Ghana-Cuba Advance Bilateral Relations

The Ambassador of Cuba of Ghana, His Excellency Mr. Pedro Luis Despaigne Gonzalez, has assured of his country’s continuous commitment to enhance bilateral relations with Ghana.

Ambassador Despaigne Gonzalez made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley AyorkorBotchwey on Friday, November 9, 2018.

Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in her remarks, recalled the long standing bilateral relations between Cuba and Ghana, and called for further cooperation between the two countries.

She also used the occasion to express her appreciation to Ambassador Gonzalez for facilitating her working visit to Cuba this year.

Ambassador Pedro Luis Despaign Gonzalez for his part, said the bilateral relations between Ghana and Cuba which has been in existence for 60 years has been very fruitful.

He indicated that about three thousand (3,000) Ghanaians have over the years studied in Cuba and some of the names had been complied in a book which he presented to the Minister.

He assured that his country would continue to cooperate with Ghana in the health sector and added that some doctors in the Cuban Medical Brigade would soon arrive in Ghana to provide medical services in some parts of the country.

He also assured of his country's support for Ghana's industrialization agenda.