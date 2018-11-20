Ghana-China Deepen Ties Following FOCAC Summit

The Ambassador of China to Ghana, His Excellency Mr. Shi Ting Wang, has assured that his country would continue to cooperate with Ghana to achieve the benefits of the Forum for China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit which was held this year.

Ambassador Ting Wang gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Friday, November 9, 2018.

He also assured that his country would ensure that the agreements signed between Ghana and China would be of mutual benefit to the two countries.

He stated that the FOCAC Summit was very successful, and also expressed his country’s appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his state visit to China as well as his participation in the FOCAC Summit.

He indicated that environmental protection was of great importance to his country for which reason China would work with Ghana to fight illegal mining.

Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey for her part, said President Akufo-Addo’s state visit to China and participation in the FOCAC Summit were both

successful.

She stated that government would cooperate with China to nsure that the agreements which were signed with China were of mutual benefits to both countries.