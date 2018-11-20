University Of Education, Winneba Is 25 Years

Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has launched activities to mark its 25th Silver Jubilee Anniversary Celebration.

Speaking at the function, Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice Chancellor (V.C) of the University at a function held at the forecourt of the North Campus of the University at Winneba, enumerated the tremendous achievements the University has chalked since its inception 25 years ago.

He said 25 years of life calls for sober reflections on their achievements and challenges, saying that, Management was poised to work harder to enable the Institution to play a leading role in national development.

He mentioned the increase in academic programmes, employment of more lecturers and administrative staff, construction of hostels, office blocks, a hospital, lecture halls, roads, and an increase in student's enrolment, as some of the achievement the school has chalked over the past 25 years.

The V.C disclosed that in 202, there were only nine faculties, two schools and an institute, 30 academic department/centers, while the undergraduate programmes stood at 31.

He said currently, the university has increased its faculties to 11 with 54 departments while both the schools and institutions is now three each.

He said, all the faculties run doctoral programmes, adding that, periodically, programmes introduced by the authorities of the university will be reviewed to reflect the changing needs of society.

'We take our corporate social responsibility very serious all the time'.

He said as human institution, the university has some challenges but they hope to address that to enable the university to remain relevant and committed to the purpose for which it was created.

He assured that the UEW shall continue to aspire to be a well-recognized teacher education institution and a Centre of Excellence for teacher education in Sub-Sahara Africa.

He expressed his appreciation to the entire staff and students for their continuous support and unequalled comportment that has brought the school this far, adding that, management appreciates the good works of the predecessors of the university, who laid strong foundations for the University.

As part of the launch ceremony, Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni unveilled the anniversary cloth and souvenirs as well as the planting of trees.

Madam Prof. Dzansi-McPalm, the chairperson of the anniversary planning and implementation committee, appealed to all stakeholders to help ensure the total success of the anniversary.