Number Of Ghanaian Students In US Increases

The 2018 Open Doors report on international education has revealed there are currently 3,213 Ghanaian students enrolled at more than 630 tertiary institutions spread across the United States (US).

A statement issued by the U S Embassy in Accra, on Monday, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said this represented a three per cent increase from that of 2017.

'Ghana is the third largest sender of students from Africa, after only Nigeria (12,693 students) and Kenya (3,322 students),' it said.

On the hand, there were 1,865 American students engaged in a credit-bearing program in Ghana in the 2016/2017 Academic year, a 19.2% increase over the previous year's.

'This makes Ghana the second most popular destination for American exchange students, after only South Africa,' it said.

The statement said the United States hosted 1.09 million international students during the 2017/2018 Academic year.

This marks a 1.5 per cent increase over the prior year, it said, noting that the number of Sub-Saharan African students hit a record high at 39,479, marking a 4.6 per cent increase over the prior year.

Undergraduates make up 38 per cent of those at U.S. universities and colleges;

while graduate students make up per cent. Of those, 42% are enrolled in doctoral programs.

The statement said the five most popular U.S. states for Ghanaian students were Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Texas.

'The two most popular institutions are Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, which has 71 Ghanaian students (66 graduate and five undergraduate students), and Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which has 65 undergraduate students from Ghana alone,' it said.

'Meanwhile, Ghana's strong universities attract over 25,000 students from other African countries'.