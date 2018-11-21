Jirapa: $110,600 Water Project Inaugurated

The Rotary Club of Winsor in partnership with Rotary Club of Wa has commissioned a water expansion project costing $110,600.00 in Jirapa to supply safe and clean water system to the Municipality.

The expansion work is adding to the existing water system in the town one high yielding borehole connected to a 60-metre cubic capacity concrete water reservoir at Dangbala and two boreholes connected to two poly tanks reservoirs of 10 metre cube each at Vapuor.

The Dangbala project, which is about 65 percent complete, is expected to be handed over to beneficiary community members by the end of December this year, according to the President of Rotary Club of Wa, Madam Rosina Ta-ang Yenli.

She expressed the hope during the commissioning of the project this week that the systems would be put to good use to prevent water borne diseases as well as help save lives and restore smiles to the faces of the beneficiary community members.

It is expected that the system would facilitate supply of water to the whole Jirapa Township and with the extension of water pipelines, could reach out to other neighbouring communities.

The Jirapa Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Christine Bonbanye Amadu, who commissioned the project, noted that it had come at a better time as residents were seriously in need of water for both domestic and commercial uses.

The Jirapa Municipality has been confronted with water problem for a very long period, she said, and added that with the new water system bequeathed to the communities, people would heave a sigh of relief.

'The project will help prevent water born diseases, save lives as residents were using unhygienic water,' she said, adding: 'When I was growing as a young girl in Jirapa, we travelled about three kilometres to get water which was not even potable.

'The Rotary Club has contributed greatly in the development of the Municipality in the area of health, education, water and sanitation'.

Madam Christine said though, the Municipal Assembly has the responsibility to provide infrastructure needs of residents, it could not meet the demands and urged a close relationship with non-state actors and development partners like Rotary Club of Winsor to help bridge the gap.

The beneficiary community members expressed profound joy that the water project handed to them would restored smiles to their faces especially in the mornings.

The project was awarded in June 2018 with funding support from Rotary Foundation, Rotary Club of Winsor - 1918, Canada, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Wa by courtesy Sir Dr Godfrey Bacheyie.