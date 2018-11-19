Volta Region well represented the current crop of NDC executives – Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has disagreed with claims that the Volta Region has been left with no representation in the just-ended National Delegates Congress.

According to him, the Volta region is well represented in the party and the concerns from some quarters that they will be neglected are misplaced.

Speaking on The Pulse on Joy News TV, the newly elected executive listed a number of Voltarians who will be serving in various capacities in the party.

“We have Volta region well represented in the current crop of executives that we have elected. The Deputy National Youth Organiser, Edem Agbana is from the Volta region, another Deputy Youth Organiser Ruth Sedor is also from the Volta region.

“ Wilson Agbleke is a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) is also from the Volta region, Madam Evelyn Enyonam is also from the Volta region, our Deputy National Organiser Kobby Barlon is from the Volta region…we have a lot of people from the Volta region,” he added.

Mr Gyamfi’s comments come after a defeated Women’s Organiser aspirant, Anita Desoso raised concerns about the lack of representation from the region.

In an interview with Joy News, Desoso said “there is no Voltarian in the game…”, and there is a need for the party to take a critical look at the situation and take urgent measures to address the situation.”

The situation, she believes may affect the chances of the party in winning political power in the 2020 presidential elections.

But the Communications Officer said Desoso’s fears are not grounded.

He said with about seven executives from the Volta region, Desoso’s concerns do not reflect the situation on the ground.

Regardless of all appointments listed above, Mr Gyamfi said the party’s constitution also allows for certain key positions in the party to be done through appointments.

“We will be appointing two national vice chairmen, we will be appointing five NEC members and so where there are regional imbalances, that will be considered in making these appointments.

“I have clear indications from our National Chairman that regional balance is going to be a key consideration for the appointments that NEC is going to be making,” he added.

However, in case all that does not happen, Mr Gyamfi believes that all executives no matter their regional background will be working in the interest of the party as a whole.

In his view, therefore, one does not need to hail from the Volta region in order to be able to work for the interests of people from that region.

“You do not necessarily have to hail from an area for the interests of those people to become paramount to you. Our National Chairman has indicated that he is going to be a Voltarian Chairman and that Volta region is his number one priority.

“You cannot be a member of the NDC and not love the Volta region. That is the heartbeat of our party, that is the spinal cord…we look up to the Volta region for our very existence,” he said.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | E: [email protected]