Ghanaian among BBC list of 100 most influential women

A Ghanaian metal worker Ruth Medufia has been named in the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2018. A brief biography about Ruth, describes her as a female welder who lives in an urban slum community and aspires to be a role model for young women in the construction industry.

Ranging in age from 15 to 94, and from more than 60 countries, the BBC 100 Women list includes leaders, trailblazers and everyday heroes.

The BBC will use their life stories to explore a variety of themes, including using anger to spark action and uncovering women from the shadows of history.

"Some will be telling us about what they will be putting in the Freedom Trash Can - our digital bin for all the items women feel hold them back," the BBC said in a statement.

"Others will bring us stories of achievement against the odds - from the British woman who used her jail time to create an inspiring business, to the Afghan girl who was almost swapped for a boy".