Israeli Investors Target Ashanti Region

As part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between Israel and Ghana, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shani Cooper, has embarked on a two-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.

During the visit, Ambassador Cooper visited some Israeli projects and explored opportunities for economic cooperation.

Currently, Israeli activities in the region focus on development cooperation and business activities.

On her visit to the Israeli sponsored neonatal units of the Suntreso and Kumasi South hospitals, Ambassador Cooper indicated that Israel is in the process of renovating and providing equipment for one of the units in order to maintain the low child mortality rate the hospitals have been recording. Mothers whose babies are admitted in the units expressed gratitude to the Israeli government for its continuous support to the neonatal units since its establishment in 2009.

H. E. Shani Cooper also visited some Israeli businesses operating in the region. She first visited P2W, an Israeli water purification company that uses cutting-edge Israeli technology to purify contaminated water from the Obuasi gold mines.

Vital Capital Fund, on the other hand, is embarking on an initiative to construct an integrated 500 unit, high-quality, environmentally friendly community near Kumasi. In 2018 alone, the fund invested over US$ 3 million in underground infrastructure and the overall investment of the project is estimated to cost US$300 million.

Ambassador Cooper also met with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah and the Kumasi Mayor, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi. In these meetings, Ambassador Cooper discussed strengthening Israeli activities and investments in the region with emphasis on agriculture and healthcare.

She also met and interacted with some members of the Ghana Journalist Association fraternity in Kumasi who were very grateful for the Ambassador’s visit.