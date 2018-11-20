Tarkwa: Labourer Defiles Girl, 8

A Tarkwa Circuit Court has remanded a 20-year-old labourer, Gideon Ntaah, into prison custody for allegedly defiling an 8-year-old girl.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence, and will re-appear in court on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Police Chief Inspector, Faustina Celestina Anaman, the lead prosecutor, told the court that the complainant is the victim's mother, and she resides in the same compound house at Akuoboi, near Enchi with the labourer.

She said the accused's wife often visited the complainant to watch television programmes in her living room.

Inspector Anaman said on September 21 this year, at about 4:00pm, the complainant was cooking in her kitchen while the victim, together with her friends and Ntaah's wife were watching a television programme in her living room as usual.

According to the Prosecution, Ntaah joined them and moments later Ntaah's wife and the victim's friends decided to leave the living room.

She said the accused took advantage, pushed the victim into a chair and had sexual intercourse with her after which he warned her not to reveal her ordeal to anyone and bolted.

The prosecution said, days later, the victim complained of pain in her abdomen and vagina when the complainant was bathing her. She interrogated her daughter, who then revealed what transpired between Ntaah and her.

The Prosecutor said on September 24, the complainant reported the incident to the Enchi Police, where she was issued with a medical report form to send the victim to the hospital for examination.

Inspector Anaman said the complainant returned the medical report form to the Police, which indicated that the victim had been defiled.

She said, the complainant and the victim led the police to identify Ntaah as the one who abused her sexually, and he was apprehended and sent to the Police station.