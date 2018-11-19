Volta Region were represented among NDC leadership – Ade Coker

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker, has refuted claims that the just ended delegates' conference of the party did not favour aspirants from the Volta Region, which is a stronghold of the party.

According to Mr. Ade Coker, candidates who hail from the Volta Region were represented in the mix of newly elected leaders of the party.

Anita Desoso, a defeated aspirant who was seeking to be elected as the National Organizer of the party, raised concerns that many aspirants from the Volta Region had missed out on being elected to top positions within the party.

According to her, “there is no Voltarian in the game…”, and there is the need for the party to take a critical look at the situation and take urgent measures to address the situation.”

In her view, the situation may affect the party's chances of winning political power in the upcoming presidential elections.

But according to Ade Coker, the observation is false.

Speaking on Citi TV's Breakfast Daily, Ade Coker said there were at least four new executives from the Volta Region among the executives of the NDC.

“Our Deputy Woman Organizer, Abigail Elorm Mensah is from the Volta Region; Eric Edem Agbana [Deputy National Youth Organizer] is from the Volta Region… Godwin Ako Gunn [Deputy National Communication Officer] who has been elected is from the Volta Region. Evelyn Enyonam Mensah, a National Executive Committee member, is from the Volta Region,” he said.

Responding to claims that the said persons may are not frontline executives of the party, the NDC Regional Chairman explained that, “You cannot have everybody from the Volta Region. The nature of our administration is that the Deputy Women’s Organizer, National and Deputy National Youth Organizers are all members of the frontline executives.”

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the weekend elected new executive members at its 9th delegates’ conference.

The results of the elections, some have said has totally changed the usual demographic outlook in the NDC which has strong roots in the Volta Region of Ghana, ostensibly because of its founder and former leader, Jerry John Rawlings.

The elections saw some big names such as Dan Abodakpi, Fred Agbenyo and Koku Anyidoho all from the Volta Region, falling to win in the respective positions they vied for.

By: Jonas Nyabor | citinewsroom.com | Ghana