Preserve Seats For Female Aspirant-Minority Leader

The member of parliament for the Tamale south constituency and minority leader in parliament have called on the rank and file of the national democratic congress(NDC) to as a matter of urgency and priority protect and preserve some seats for female parliamentary aspirants.

"Due to the hard work of executives of our party,we currently have one hundred and six (106) parliamentarians who are ably represented here,out of these number thirteen (13) are females,i therefore wish to take this opportunity to appeal to elders and leaders of our great party to preserve and protect these seats and work towards increasing the number especially for our female parliamentary aspirant"

The soft spoken minority leader make these remarks when he addressed delegates at the 9th annual National delegates conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the weekend at the Dome conference hall of the trade fair in Accra.

A total of nine thousand (9,000) delegates of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) across the two hundred and seventy five (275) constituencies of the ten (10) regions of Ghana converged at the trade fair site on Saturday the 17th of November, 2018 to elect national officers who will steer the affairs of the party towards 2020 general elections. The conference was on the theme "together we win 2020".

ELECTED OFFICERS

At the end of the two day marathon of voting,the following national officers were eventually elected :chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo,General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nkentia,National Organiser, Joshua Hamidu Akamba,communication officer, Sammy Gyamfi.The following were also elected as deputies: Akko Gunn and Kweku Boahen as deputy communication officers.Kobby Barlon and chief Biney as deputy national organizers. Chief Sofo Azorka and Madam Sherry Ayittey as well as Alhaj Sinaare as vice chairmen and vice chairperson respectively.

