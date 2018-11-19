3000 Streetlights Released For Tema

Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Felix Nii Mensah Annang-La, has indicated that the assembly is ready to procure 3,000 streetlights in order to enhance visibility in the metropolis.

According to him, the streetlights will be mounted on all principal streets in the metropolis.

“After the assembly publicly published its plans of procuring some 3,000 streetlights in the news portal, a bid was opened and six contractors came on board to apply,” he revealed this during a town hall meeting held in Tema.

Mr. Annang-La added that he formed a variation panel immediately after opening the bid, hinting that he gave them only four days to make their report available to him.

“This tells you how imperative the issue of streetlights is dear to the heart of the metropolis,” he mentioned.

He mentioned that after the variation panel presents their reports, an entity tender committee will be constituted.

Mr. Annang-La also added that within a week or two, an award letter will be given to the contractor selected based on the committee’s recommendations.

He, nonetheless, expressed optimism that the 3,000 streetlights will be enough to enhance visibility in the metropolis.

The MCE indicated that the assembly is fully aware of the challenge being faced by residents in the area of their sewage lines, but added that the assembly is financially constrained to deal with the menace.

This, he highlighted, has become a major blow to the assembly, adding that the assembly needs about $70 million deal with its sewage challenges.

“It is very cumbersome on the part of the assembly to cough out such an amount of money in dealing with the issue,” he mentioned.

He further explained that the assembly is making some arrangements with Israel to solicit some funds to deal with the issue of sewage lines.

Mr. Annang-La also addressed the security challenges in the metropolis, adding that “as the chairman of the Security Council, I have invited all my members for a security meeting.”

He stated that at the end of the meeting, the senior officers among them came together to form a committee in that regard.

“The committee is mandated to produce its report in two weeks' time, with the hope of eradicating the rampant cases of robbery in Tema,” he explained.