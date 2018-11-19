Government Discovers 7 Zongo Youth Killed By Police Were Innocent
The seven persons shot dead by police at Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti region were innocent, says the Information Ministry.
A statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah reported the findings from a fact-finding committee, which was set up to look into the killings that sparked violence in Manso Nkwanta which is the capital of the Amansie West District
“There were no facts before the committee to establish that the deceased persons were armed robbers who engaged in exchange of fire with the Police,” the statement read.
The police said and held on to a narrative, the seven were robbery suspects. Zongo chiefs in the district rejected the claim while youths backed thier call for investigations with days of spontaneous violence.
The Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and top government officials moved into the community to speak with community’s leaders. STATEMENT ON SHOOTING INCIDENT AT MANSO NKWANTA IN THE AMANSIE WEST DISTRICT
Following a shooting incident at Manso-Nkwanta within the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region on July 17, 2018 resulting in the death of seven (7) persons, Government established a five (5) Member fact-finding committee to look into the matter.
The membership of the fact-finding committee was as follows:
Justice Obeng Diawuo - Justice of the High Court
Rt. Rev. Prof. Osei-Safo Kantanka - Pastor Methodist Bishop
Sheik Ahmed Siedu - Executive Secretary, Office of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam
Mr. David Adu-Osei - Ashanti Regional BNI Commander
Mrs. Emelia Ayebenu Botchway - Ag. Ashanti Regional Coordinating Director
The committee has since completed its work and submitted its report to Government.
According to the report, there were no facts before the committee to establish that the deceased persons were armed robbers who engaged in exchange of fire with the Police.
Government upon a careful study of the report, has decided as follows;
the twenty-one (21) police personnel involved in the incident who have been found to be the principal suspects be interdicted by the Police administration and be subjected to formal police criminal investigation into the matter.
in the interim, Government in consultation with the families and community leaders will provide support for dependents of the deceased persons.
Government assures the general public that due process will be followed in the pursuit of justice and calls for continued calm and patience pending a conclusive determination of the matter.
END KOJO OPPONG NKRUMAH MINISTER
END
KOJO OPPONG NKRUMAH
MINISTER
Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com
