Government Discovers 7 Zongo Youth Killed By Police Were Innocent

The seven persons shot dead by police at Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti region were innocent, says the Information Ministry.

A statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah reported the findings from a fact-finding committee, which was set up to look into the killings that sparked violence in Manso Nkwanta which is the capital of the Amansie West District

“There were no facts before the committee to establish that the deceased persons were armed robbers who engaged in exchange of fire with the Police,” the statement read.

The police said and held on to a narrative, the seven were robbery suspects. Zongo chiefs in the district rejected the claim while youths backed thier call for investigations with days of spontaneous violence.

The Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and top government officials moved into the community to speak with community’s leaders. STATEMENT ON SHOOTING INCIDENT AT MANSO NKWANTA IN THE AMANSIE WEST DISTRICT

Following a shooting incident at Manso-Nkwanta within the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region on July 17, 2018 resulting in the death of seven (7) persons, Government established a five (5) Member fact-finding committee to look into the matter.

The membership of the fact-finding committee was as follows: