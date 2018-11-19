Police Capo Injures Woman After Firing Into Car

A Police constable at a duty checkpoint at the Moree tollbooth in the Central Region has injured a woman after he fired into a vehicle because the driver had refused to pay a road toll of 50 pesewes.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Citi News, the driver of the private saloon car who was travelling from Cape Coast to Accra upon reaching the Moree Tollbooth received an emergency call from his boss at work and in the process forgot to pay the 50 peswas toll fee.

He drove off from the tollbooth and the Police Constable in a bid to stop the vehicle fired at the saloon car injuring one woman in the process.

The incident drew the attention of residents and pedestrians around who chastised the Police Constable for firing at the vehicle.

Confirming the incident to Citi News in a telephone interview , DSP Irene Oppong,the Central Regional Police Commander explained that at about 8 pm yesterday they had a distress call from Police Officers at the Moree Tollbooth of a constanble firing shots at a saloon car at the Moree Tollbooth although she didn’t admit the reasons behind the shots.

She explained further that a woman in the saloon car sustained some injuries as a result of the gunshot, and has been sent to the Interbetin hospital in Cape Coast for treatment.

“The Police is yet to commence investigations into the matter” she said.

DSP Irene Oppong said the Police is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

“We will address the issues at the right time”.

She however indicated that the Police Constable (name witheld), has been invited for questioning to ascertain the reasons behind the shots.