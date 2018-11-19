Israel Bolsters Ties With KMA

A high-powered Israeli delegation led by the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Shani Cooker, on Thursday, November 15, 2018, paid a working visit to the Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, aimed at strengthening bi-lateral relationship between the Israel government and the metropolis.

The visit, the first by the Israeli ambassador since assumption of office, was also to explore business opportunities for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Ambassador Cooker, in her speech, therefore, stressed the need for them to “continually exchange ideas and development experiences in order to bring development to the people”.

Over the years, Kumasi had benefitted from the existing relationship between Israel and Ghana, culminating in some development projects on health and education.

Hon. Osei Assibey, in his welcoming address, was grateful to the Ambassador for the visit and promised that the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) was committed to establishing long-standing ties with the Israeli people.

The Mayor gave an overview of the development potentials in the city, saying “Kumasi is well-endowed with lots of resources which could be harnessed to bring growth to the masses”.

The city, established in the late 1600s, is predominantly a commercial area, boasting of one of the biggest open markets in sub-Saharan Africa, which currently, was being redeveloped.

“The city’s development potentials encompassed a wide range of areas including tourism, housing regeneration, health, amongst others, and it is worth investing in because the city attracts about 1.5 million people daily, who come mainly for trading and other commercial activities,” the Mayor assured.

He invited the Israeli government to consider investing in the city, citing the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where it could help build more hostel facilities for students.

In a related development, a three-member delegation from the Charlotte City Chamber of Commerce, United States (US), also paid a courtesy call on the Mayor on Thursday.

The purpose was to identify business opportunities in Kumasi, while the two cities work towards rejuvenating a sister-city relationship.

The business opportunities identified in Kumasi by the delegation is expected to be tabled before the Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte City, in the form of proposal for their consideration.