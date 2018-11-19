On World Diabetes Day: St. Thomas Eye Hospital Holds Free Eye Screening

St. Thomas Eye Hospital, one of the leading eye Hospitals in the country has marked world diabetes day with a free eye screening as part of their social responsibilities to the society.

The hospital which operates from Osu on the Oxford street and Mataheko yesterday saw over 1000 people troop in both centers to get their eyes tested.

St. Thomas Eye Hospital which was founded in 2009 as North Western Eye Center provides advanced eye care services with focus on glaucoma and retina diseases.

In an interview with the head of finance, Derrick Selasi Vidza, He said our Glaucoma services include Endolaser Cyclophotocoagulation – ECP, Trance- Scleral Cyclophotocoagulation-TCP etc. “St. Thomas Eye hospital is well known for his social responsibilities for the society and screens over 700 to 800 people for free each year.

He added that, most people are not aware diabetes can affect the eye and today being World Diabetes day, the hospital is proud to have organized this event to educate the public on the effects of diabetes to the eye which is medically called diabetes retinopathy.

He also advised the general public to visit their hospitals at least once a year and get their eyes tested.

About St.Thomas Eye Hospital

St Thomas Eye Hospital is a specialist eye clinic providing advanced surgical services in retinal detachment, laser surgeries, cataract, and glaucoma etc. It also has a community outreach program that provides free medical screening and surgeries to people living in extreme poverty.

The Saint Thomas Eye Hospital is a privately owned pro-poor specialist eye clinic with state-of-the-art facilities located at Mataheko in Accra. It used to be called the North Western Eye Centre but changed to its current name in 2013.



The hospital provides a wide range of medical, surgical and laser services as well as specialized investigations in ophthalmology.