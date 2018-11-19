How Secret Is Your Secret, The Miracles Of Alcohol

There is a saying that your secret is your power. There lived a man called Gaspa. Gaspa was a very good artist and so people love him for that. The secret of Gaspa’s artistic work was as a result of the visions he had during the night. In his dreams, an Angel revealed himself and show him some pictures. So each and every day, Gaspa seems to have a new artistic products.

The angel gave him a warning that he should never eat aromatic bulb in his life. The angel said the very day he takes in aromatic bulb that will be the end of his artistic work and he will also loose whatever he knew already about arts. This was known only to Gaspa. Because of this, he told his friends that he don’t aromatic bulb and he refuse to give explanations for that. Because of Gaspa’s uniqueness in artistic work, he received many awards and his competitors became jealous of him.

A man named Nikos decided to find out the secret of Gaspa’s artistic excellence. Nikos went to a fetish priest to find out if he can decode the secrets of Gaspa’s artisan work but he couldn’t. The fetish priest said to Nikos that Gaspa is the only person who can reveal his own secrets to destroy his life. He said if can persuade Gaspa, he will reveal the secrets to him. So Nikos thanked the fetish priest and left. Nikos organized a part and invited Gaspa.

“Fear what you like most especially food” Gaspa’s favourite food was prepared at the party and he was served with his favourite plus plenty wine. After eating and drinking too much wine, Gaspa became drunk and even asked for more drinks. Nikos took this opportunity to unveil the secrets of Gaspa. He asked him, what is the secret of your artistic excellence? Gaspa said it slowly with the help of alcohol; when I sleep in the night, an Angel show me many pictures that is why I always come out with new artworks. Nikos asked again is that all? Gaspa said oh I nearly forgot this one I don’t eat aromatic bulb. Nikos asked what will happen to you if you eat it. Do you think I’m a fool? Gaspa protested. All my artistic talents will vanished.

A drunk man has no control, Nikos quickly entered his wife’s kitchen and took an aromatic bulb smash it and said to himself if what Gaspa said is true, a small portion of this can erase everything from him. Like what happened to Sampson in the Bible (Judges 16), Gaspa faced the same fate.

The aromatic bulb entered his body without his knowledge. The wicked has done their worst. The next morning when Gaspa came out of alcohol prison, he decided to put his artistic work into practice but it was nowhere to be found in him. How secret is your secret, your secret is your power guide it with your life.