Ashaiman NDC Opposes Group

Hundreds of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ashaiman have resolved to break the front of a splinter group that they consider is bent on making the party unpopular in the constituency.

The splinter group, known as 'People In The Dark', according to the staunch Ashaiman NDC supporters, was formed by some aggrieved supporters who have grave hatred for the current Constituency chairman, Anthony Afenyo.

At a media engagement in Ashaiman to discredit some media publications that Anthony Afenyo and a certain Operations Officer of the party, Carlos Osman Mohammed engaged in fisticuffs a night before former President John Mahama visited the area to interact with the delegates, Prince Hanson, Spokesperson for 'Concerned Members of Ashaiman NDC', said that no amount of falsehood against Mr Afenyo or the NDC would weaken the resolve of the party to work for victory in 2020.

On the eve of John Mahama campaign tour to Ashaiman, it was alleged that Carlos Mohammed, Ashaiman NDC Operations Officer engaged in a bout with Anthony Afenyo, Constituency chairman, for employing his 'boys' to paste posters of Goosie Tanoh, one of NDC's Presidential aspirants, to deface the posters of John Mahama.

Carlos Mohammed, an ardent supporter of John Mahama, was alleged to have thrown the first jab, after hot verbal exchanges between him and the party chairman.

But describing the news as palpable falsehood targeted at causing disaffection for the Constituency chairman and the executives, Prince Hanson, to start with, said Anthony Afenyo did not hire anybody to paste posters of Goosie Tanoh on those of Mr Mahama at the meeting ground.

Besides, he said Anthony Afenyo, like the thousands of the NDC supporters and delegates in Ashaiman, would vote for John Mahama to lead the party in the 2020 general elections.

“Tony Afenyo is our chairman and whether some people like it or not, he will remain the Constituency chairman until the next four years when we go to the polls to elect new executives.

“People In The Dark or whatever their name is, should understand that the old order has changed and it is either they come to join the winning team to beat the NPP in 2020, or they keep mute in their corner,” Prince Hanson advised the NDC splinter group.

Prince Hanson said that the NDC in Ashaiman has no portfolio as Operations Officer, therefore, Carlos Osman Mohammed, who lied to the media of that self-acclaimed office and that he fought with the Constituency chairman, had since apologised to the party executive, Mr Hanson claimed.