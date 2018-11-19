Youth Cautioned Against Quick Money And Greed

Young people in the country have been advised against greed, quick fixes and craving for money, which form the basis of many evils in our society.

"Remember that in life there are no shortcuts. Seek excellence, believe in yourself, work hard, plan ahead and be ethical in all your dealing, and these virtues will lead you on the path of success."

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana(UG)-Legon, said this in a speech read on his behalf by Professor Kwame Ofei, Pro Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Students Affairs, at the Friday, 17th November, 2018 Congregation Ceremony, of the College of Humanities, of the University of Ghana-Legon.

The Vice-Chancellor said the graduands were being sent out into the world, as able ambassadors of the university.

"As ambassadors of this great University, be guided by, and exhibit the core values of the University which are loyalty, respect, integrity and commitment," he said.

Prof Oduro Owusu touched on a number of areas concerning the current state of the university and said for the 2018/2019 academic year, 5,828 male students and 5,388 female students were admitted into the UG, representing a ratio of 51:49 for males and females respectively.

Prof Oduro Owusu said the figure suggested a quantum leap from a ration of 60 to 40 per the intake of men and women respectively, just a few years back.

"The is thus an indication, that the university is on the verge of attaining the strategic objective of a 50:50 ration in male and female enrolment," he said.

Vice Chancellor touched on a number of areas where the UG was making significant strides towards progress, including the environmental beautification of the university, infrastructural development, improved research facilitation, improved motivation of sportsmen and women and a number of others.

The 2018 congregation ceremonies will witness the graduation of the second batch of students who completed the University during the 2017/2018 academic year.

The first batch graduated last July 2018, and a third batch consisting mainly of Distance Education Students will graduate in April 2019.

A total of 4,908 students will be graduating at various levels from the four colleges of the university in six sessions within three days.

They consist of 31 PhDs, 1,774 Masters holders, 3,060 Undergraduates and 51 Diploma holders.

This makes the total number of students graduating from the University in the 2017/2018 academic year to 8,092.