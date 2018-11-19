Disappointed Fred Agbenyo Counts Losses

The failed National Communications Officer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fred Agbenyo, says he has taken his defeat in good faith.

Despite describing his defeat to Sammy Gyamfi as unfortunate, Mr. Agbenyo said he is proud he put in his best.

In an interview with Citi News after the results were announced at the NDC ‘s 9th delegates’ conference, he said he is appreciative of the fact that he has served the party at various levels.

“I thank God, how many people will get the opportunity to rise to the very highest level of the party?…It is unfortunate it happened the way it did, but God knows everything. There are too many things I don't know” he said.

Fred Agbenyo, who was until the elections, the Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, added that despite the loss to Sammy Gyamfi, he has no regrets contesting to be the National Communications Officer.

“The only reason I am happy is that I did what I could as a human being, as a person, and I left the rest in the hands of God. God knows what I don't know. I have no regrets I went into the elections.”

Mr. Agbenyo lost the polls to Sammy Gyamfi who is new to the national leadership level of the party although a known face in the communications team of the NDC.

A much younger candidate, Mr. Gyamfi, a lawyer, has represented the NDC on some major media platforms in the country.

Until recently, Mr. Gyamfi was the Communications Director of Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic Mining Group.

He was also the spokesperson and PRO for the former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, between 2012-2016.

He was President for TEIN-NDC KNUST between 2011-2012, and is the immediate past SRC President of the Ghana School of Law.

About the NDC congress

The NDC's 9th Delegates' Conference was held at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Center in Accra on Saturday into Sunday.

The conference saw the adoption of some motions of amendment to the party's Constitution and the election of all national executives.

About 9000 delegates voted in the election.