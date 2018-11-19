The Two Promises Of The Holy Spirit

Before concluding the above topic, I will wish to encourage all Christians that without the Holy Spirit in the life of the believer we are but empty shells or vessels. We are indeed like a high octane fuel vehicle which has been filled with wrong fuel. How many of you have had this experience of putting the wrong fuel after filling your car, my experience without the right remedy the vehicle's lifespan is ended? Which is why billions of Christians without the Holy Spirit being active in them are dead woods useless and greater distraction to the Church. Teachers from this segment of believers are the most poisonous and contradicting venoms, always sending the wrong messages and lifestyles

Without appearing to be showing off or wrongly cautioning enthusiastic Christians, we must, however, understand that teaching is a gift from God. It's very different from testimonies or witnesses. Teaching brings out the in-depth knowledge of God the way God intended it to be. Distortions are abounding today due to lack of proper insight and Spirit backed revelations. To be continued tomorrow. SHALOM His peace of mind I give you in HIS rest.

Gal 5:22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, Acts 1:8 But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit comes upon you, and you shall be My witnesses...unto the uttermost part of the earth.

The Holy Spirit dwells within man to be his life, and He rests upon man to be his power. The indwelling of the Holy Spirit was promised by Christ in the New Testament before His death, and it was fulfilled at the time of the Lord's resurrection. The Spirit's indwelling in man is for the purpose of becoming life to the believers and also for the purpose of producing the fruit of the Spirit in the��believer's living, such as holiness, righteousness,

endurance, and joy.

The outpouring of the Spirit upon man was promised by the Father in the Old Testament. This promise was confirmed by the Lord before His ascension. This aspect of the Spirit's work is related to the Lord's ascension, and it was fulfilled after the Lord ascended and was exalted. The Spirit's outpouring upon man is for the purpose of clothing the

believers with the Lord's power for their testimony and also for the purpose of producing the gifts of the Spirit and empowering the believers to work for the Lord for the accomplishment of His will.

Once a man believes in the Lord, the Holy Spirit will surely dwell within him. At the same time, he can also experience the outpouring of the Spirit. If we make a clear distinction between these matters, we will see wonderful things happen to us. We do know that all conflicts in the Church are because many have not had such knowledge of the Holy Spirit and HIS relevance and necessity in our born-again lifestyle. Many do not know that the reason Jesus Christ came was to bring fill us with the Spirit God into the empty spirit of mankind, especially those born and baptized in the God the Father, God the Holy Spirit and God the Son and Saviour.

It is the pathetic reasons many of us enjoy (the satanic spirit-filled or controlled activities in the world of the present system, and hence many cannot align properly with the Spirit. Our attitude in the churches, offices, homes, wherever man resides. That is why many of us do not either resemble or express the life of God. This is why many Christians not even religious people cannot conduct ourselves any well bore the Holy Spirit any fruits. Instead, we parade shame to the Holy Name of God. Please let us reason and plead with the Holy Spirit to come and dwell and remain in His place within our soul.

I will want to extend this teaching at the earliest possible time, stay blessed and enable the Holy Spirit to be active in the soul which has been born by the heaviest price ( the blood of Jesus Christ).