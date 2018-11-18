|Author:
sometimes we are an enemy of our own selves, i.e Africa states wars,By: lawrence
sometimes we are an enemy of our own selves, i.e Africa states wars,By: lawrence
WordDigest: Awaiting God's Glory (3) Embark On Soul Winning
"Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations [help the people to learn of Me, believe in Me, and obey My words], baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit,"
[Matthew 28:19]
Amplified Bible
From the verse, after His resurrection, Jesus commanded the disciples and believers to spread the word.
So that souls maybe won for Christ's kingdom.
Awaiting God's glory mustn't make us idle in the kingdom of God but using those spiritual giftings to win someone for Christ.
And winning a soul or preaching or teaching the word for people to repent and have a renewal of mind is essential.
While you wait for God's glory in your life, what do you do?
Embark on soul wining for Christ. Your blessings maybe therein.
"Soul winning is a heart beat of God"
©Rev EZ
Never be idle while you wait for God's blessings.
Prayer
Lord Jesus, strengthen us to focus on the mission of reconciliation, Amen.
✍Rev EZ
