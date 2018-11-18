Unbelievable Flaws Of Modern Feminism (Part 3)

Welcome to the final episode in this revealing series. Thanks for the positive feedback. So far, we have responded to questions such as are males and females truly the same? And should there be different roles for the different genders?

In this final episode, we shall answer to: Are men default leaders or not? Is it appropriate for women and men to have separate roles in family settings? How would an ideal family setting be like without “slavery”? How come women are often the ones accused when they are seen in sexual escapades with men? What should be the way forward to this raging feminist movement?

In this first part, we shall look at the argument about War Room, and move on into the questions enlisted in the previous paragraph.

1ST PART

Feminists: The Idea Of God Is Becoming Very Unpopular

We are not about to argue whether there is a God or not, or which religion is right or wrong. It is only remarkable that many feminists are quickly emerging with opinions that appear to abolish the concept of God, entirely. After finding religious books state of a man’s leadership over his wife, and that which advices that women submit themselves to their husbands, they have decided to do away with anything religious altogether—or so it seems.

Commonly, a powerful Christian movie called War Room came under ridicule. In it, a major character, Miss Clara, advised Elizabeth who was fruitlessly trying to gain control over her husband to not do so, but pray for him. This has been viewed to endorse “slavery” of the woman and downplayed her importance.

REALITY: THE IDEA OF GOD AND TRUTH OF WAR ROOM ARE MISSED COMPLETELY

The word “submit” never actually came out during any conversation throughout the movie, War Room. Yet, War Room came under public feminist ridicule for condoning submissive wives, and thus endorsing “slavery” of women.

The producers of War Room, the Kendrick brothers, have been known for movies that shape the life of families, give strong Christian virtues and life-changing counsel. War Room was the one targeted at what the woman should do. Before War Room, there was Courageous and Fireproof which preached the role of the man as a Father and Husband respectively.

In them, the men were the ones on the low side, doing the hard work, praying, trying to fix things and making the emotional/spiritual sacrifices. War Room was the one that portrayed the role of the wife in family success, in an equal measure as Courageous and Fireproof dealt with the man.

The idea portrayed in War Room was never for Elizabeth (the lady with the marital issues) to submit to the husband. It was for her to stop fighting the husband and focus on the right enemy, which wasn’t the husband, but the devil trying to ruin her joy and happy marriage. Clara’s words to Elizabeth were, “I see in you a warrior that need to be awakened to fight the right way”. Miss Clara’s counsel forced Elizabeth to renew her love for her husband, stop the fruitless fights against him, and seek his good despite his imperfections. [For the records, these same virtues were required of the husband character in Fireproof for the wife]

From a neutral viewpoint, this is by far one of the greatest pieces of marital advice anyone can give or receive. It is a practical application of unconditional love which is a strong pillar for any successful marriage. This movie was no attack on the feminine. It was a masterpiece based on research, deep studies and tactful strategizing.

2ND PART

THE WAY FORWARD: THE DANGERS WHERE FEMINISM IS HEADING

If the entire world begins to view and treat men and women the exact same way, like feminism aims to establish, here are some undesirable results we might be reaping as a society.

“Natural” effects

There are many odds against the woman. Women possess less physical strength compared to men. Their period for childbirth comes with an expiry date. Two people may hide to fornicate, but only one would have a 9-month display of that evidence. Women require special care and attention, because of their morphology.

These facts affect the choices we make, and results we produce as individuals. Commonly, ladies would sometimes miss lectures due to monthly complications, which in turn has an effect on their academic performance. After the arrival of a new infant, the woman often needs time to heal completely and would require maternity leave from work.

Successful people who make it to old age desire to see their own descendants inherit their hard earnings. And really, part of fulfillment in life is that. A man at 60 who regrets not having a child can still right his “mistakes,” but not a woman. Therefore, a woman may need to settle for marriage earlier than a man, because maturity comes with more complications of childbirth, and ultimately, a complete inability to bear children.

Can you see? Men and women have different feet sizes. Forcing both to wear the same shoe only puts one in a tighter situation than they are able to bear.

Cruelty against the female

If a man sees his wife as another person with the same strength, agility and endurance, he mistreats her. He callously leaves her to care for her own emotions, conditions, and natural situations; instead of supporting, caring and loving.

If society gives liberty for men and women to indulge freely in sexual escapades, men rise to the advantage. They suffer virtually no consequences. The woman, who does the same, would have to live with the pregnancy, its complications, probably terminate at the risk of her life, and so forth.

It is generally more difficult for a woman to discipline kids she labored for compared to the man. Her focus, mostly is to only lavish love on them. There are many exceptions to this, but undeniably, it is the rule. So somehow, the more muscular, deep-voiced, bearded daddy will still be shifted into the position where he has to be the one to influence the family in a disciplined way.

Leaders are made and not born, but in day-to-day life, natural capabilities of the man shift him into little headship positions. And the moment we establish an absolute equality between both genders, when nature made it otherwise, we tend to breed oppressors—worse “leaders” who enslave women despicably. Instead of caring for women, they in turn use their advantages to tear their female counterparts apart.

THE WAY OUT: WHERE WE SHOULD BE HEADING

Women are special and must be treated as such

The pupils who have to catch the school bus back from school, would have the boys run faster to occupy all the spaces, leaving the girls to join later and stand throughout the journey; if they have equality embedded in their minds.

On the other hand, if we make our boys understand that girls are special and must be treated with dignity, even if they catch the bus first, our boys would respectfully hand their seats over to the girls, which is sane and right, since they have more physical endurance to stay standing throughout the journey.

In our daily activities, the male would naturally occupy certain advantageous positions. Yet, the truth is, they don’t need many of such advantages as much as women do. The idea of sameness makes them keep it for themselves. But, realizing that their beautiful and more delicate equivalents need to be treated with special dignity makes them hand it over for the benefit of all.

Repositioning the focus of Gender Equality

The idea of Gender Equality in itself needs restructuring. Would you advice your child to try and be like his/her colleagues? If yes, you should consider reviewing your life principles. We, as a human race, have come to learn that trying to be like others is a wrong way to approach life. If you would make any great meaning out of your life, you must learn to be yourself. You must discover your strengths and weaknesses and find how to maximize them for results you need in life.

Instead of creating the perception of sameness in our children, it would benefit us more if our boys are trained to be good leaders, whenever they find themselves in that position—people who will value women and not push their emotions, hormones, around anyhow; but treat them with dignity and respect. People who would listen to their wives’ opinions on issues and not callously leave them by themselves. People who will understand that the woman is to be adored, cared for like a delicate flower she is, and tendered lovingly to blossom into whatever she was meant to be.

Women must also understand that such advantages they are being offered are not because they are inferior, but because they are valuable. They must know that those benefits are actually to balance out the differences natural proficiencies created between the man and the woman. This offers both genders the equal playing field.

Adaptive training with equity in exposure to opportunities

On the issue of roles especially in the family, women can no longer be restricted to the kitchen. They have got innumerable potentials for the industry which we must harness for our own good.

Men must learn the kitchen skills too. They cannot continue to just be bread winners for women to be home-keepers. Many men take advantage of the fact that they are the breadwinners, and the woman is at their mercy in terms of provisions for livelihood, to mistreat their women, since they know the women have nowhere to go. The women are thus forced to comply with any situation. This cannot keep happening.

Though the man may be the one more able-bodied for the stress of hitting head on stone to make ends meet, women must be equipped in that way also. Though a woman may appear in the position to cater for the home better, men must learn this too.

At some point in a marriage, if situations demand that the woman rather supports the family, and the man is there to keep the house whilst she is away, go get the kids from school, and prepare the meals, that is fantastic.

That place where both the man and the woman are well-equipped to take on whatever responsibilities become necessary for their union is where we should be heading. A good man must support his wife through thick and thin just as a good woman supports her husband through thick and thin.

Conclusion

Thank you for being with us through this series. Hope you enjoyed and learned something. If you missed any portion, please go back on this same platform to get it.

The author of this piece is Ebenezer Agbey Quist, an inspirational writer, author of a book on tertiary life titled “Reformed or Deformed?” Chief Operations Officer at Eqay Inspire, and the main administrator of a Facebook Group, “What Life Just Taught Me”. Whatsapp him on +233501360650 or email at [email protected] .