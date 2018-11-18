Godwin Ako Gunn Of Montie 3, Kwaku Boahen Elected NDC’s Deputy Comm. Officers

Godwin Ako Gunn, one of the three Accra-based Montie FM contemnors who were jailed for threatening to kill some judges on a political talk show, has been elected as one of the two Deputy Communication Officers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Gunn was elected together with Kwaku Boahen at the 9th National Delegates’ Conference of the party at the Trade Fair Center on Sunday.

The two emerged victors after battling it out with four others; Mahama Seidu, Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru Seidu, Adongo Atule Jacob and Muhammed Nurullah Iddrisu.

Ako Gunn and Kwaku Boahen polled 1,816 and 2,857 votes respectively, and will work with the National Communication Officer elect, Sammy Gyamfi.

Full results of the Deputy Communication officer portfolio

Kwaku Boahen -2857

Godwin Ako Gunn -1816

Adongo Atule Jacob -978

Mahama Seidu Samuel -573

Muhammed Nurullah Iddrisu -473

Alhaj Mohammed Nasiru Seidu -1637

Sammy Gyamfi floors Agbenyo to emerge NDC National Communications Officer

The Young lawyer, Samuel Gyamfi, was elected as the National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], after he convincingly beat Mr. Fred Agbenyo in what many thought was going to be a keen competition.

The outspoken member of the party polled as much as 6,225 votes, as against Fred Agbenyo's 2,069, according to provisional figures available to Citi News.

Samuel Gyamfi is relatively younger than his only competitor, Fred Agbenyo, who went into the polls as a Deputy Communications Officer.

Mr. Gyamfi has been an active member of the Communications team of the NDC over the past few years, and is known for representing the party on some major media platforms.

Until recently, Mr. Gyamfi was the Communications Director of Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic Mining Group.

He was also the spokesperson and PRO for the former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, between 2012-2016.

He was President for TEIN-NDC KNUST between 2011-2012, and is the immediate past SRC President of the Ghana School of Law.

The 9th National Delegates' congress of the NDC

The NDC's 9th Delegates' Conference was held at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Center in Accra on Saturday into Sunday.

The conference saw the adoption of some motions of amendment to the party's Constitution and the election of all national executives.

NDC communicators also protested a decision to scrap the election of national communicators.

Some 65 aspirants vied for various positions to steer the national affairs of the party.

Many of the party stalwarts including former presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama, were also present.

In all, over 9000 delegates voted in the election.

By: Nii Larte Lartey | citineewsroom.com | Ghana

