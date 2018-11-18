Police unit ambushed; Commander in critical condition after gunshot wounds

A District Police Commander in the Ashanti Region is currently in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after sustaining wounds during a shootout.

ASP Dennis Boateng was shot in the neck on Sunday at Nsuta during an exchange of fire with residents who had mounted roadblocks, reports Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor.

ASP Boateng’s Driver and two community police unit personnel also sustained gunshot wounds.

“Information I have is that upon reaching the edge of the town, there was a roadblock and as [ASP Boateng’s] security escort got down to find out the reason, shots were fired from the bush.

“According to the District Chief Executive of Bosome Freho, Yaw Danso, a roadblock was mounted by the residents,” Erastus reports.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are on the chase for other suspects.

Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Duku, has been to the area to be briefed on the incident.

Last week, in the same town that Sunday’s incident occurred, some unknown assailants attacked and butchered a farmer.

The 59-year-old man identified only as Obodai, was sending his ward to school when he was attacked on Friday, November 9.

The farmer takes his son to the only school in Nsuta every morning.

His lifeless body was found on a bushy road with machete wounds to the head, shoulders, arms and other parts of the body.

Three people have also been arrested in connection with that incident too.

