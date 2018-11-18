Why Did Trump Pull Out CDC Health Workers From Congo?

Demonstration against Ebola in Africa

As of today, November 17, 2018, Donald Trump, together with his National Security Adviser John Bolton, the United States has forbidden to redistribute Centers for Disease Control CDC personnel to combat the outbreak of Ebola in the Congo due to worsening security concerns.

In meanwhile, the pharmaceutical plant Merck & Co announced that it has initiated the rolling submission of a biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA for its Ebola vaccine candidate V920.

Yes, Merck takes a key step toward the approval of experimental Ebola vaccine and it has begun the process of submitting the evidence it will use to seek approval for its experimental Ebola vaccine.

And the scientists and CDC employees, afraid of entering the Democratic Republic Congo DRC, are collecting blood samples from the trial and error Ebola victims in neighboring countries to avoid being killed by rebels.

But Merck's biggest problem is how to determine whether any of the experimental vaccines would protect people or not. “I’m, of course, excited that we are there and it has taken too long,” said Dr. Heinz Feldmann, the designer of the vaccine that is manufactured by Merck.

But Feldmann and CDC director Robert Redfield know that some highly educated rebels are aware of these medical experiments and are ready to fight the very corrupt regime. At the same time, these rebels know damn well that Ebola can be used as a bioweapon because it was made by the German and US scientists.

Therefore, they are prepared to use this Ebola agent against the manufacturers and aren't interested any longer how far or where it will spread to. Meanwhile, dozens of vaccinated health-care workers contracted Ebola and succumbed to the disease.

And what happens to the collected blood samples? They are going to be used for another patent and develop a new experimental Ebola vaccine. Another problem with Merck is how to standardize randomized clinical trials.

Therefore they need to enroll a large number of volunteers who may encounter the pathogen in their day-to-day life, and randomly assign some to be vaccinated. If researchers see more illness in the people who didn’t get the vaccine, it is considered to offer protection, and where do they get those volunteers? Exactly within DRC by paying a corrupt president called Joseph Kabila.

Moreover, a standard randomized clinical trial doesn’t work when a pathogen circulates as rarely as Ebola does. Within the 75 years since the first known Ebola outbreak in Crimea appears, only about 31,000 people are known to have been infected and most of those infections occurred in the West African outbreak of 2013-2016.

Within this warzone, fighter groups are aware of Ebola and how dangerous the virus is, as a biowarfare agent created by the United States of America, Russia, and Germany. In fact, all fighting group or terrorists know the purpose of Ebola virus and the damage it can cause.

Ebola outbreaks have ranged over a terrain that spans thousands of miles from West Africa to Central Africa. And now Merck researchers could vaccinate thousands of people and follow them for years without seeing any disease in either the vaccine recipients or the control group.

Even testing during an outbreak was traditionally thought to be impossible. But the West African outbreak changed that thinking. At least they think that way but insiders know exactly the criminal behavior of the US government and the profitable pharmaceutical industry guided by many Nazi scientists.

In this situation, it is very easy to get an Ebola Fingerstick Test Approval for Emergency Use of Chembio Diagnostics DPP. Ebola Antigen System is authorized for use in Africa by FDA. Moreover, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that an emergency use authorization (EUA) has been issued for a rapid, single-use test for the detection of Ebola virus (Zaire ebolavirus).

This is the second Ebola rapid antigen fingerstick test available under EUA, but the first that uses a portable battery-operated reader can help provide clear diagnostic results outside of laboratories in areas where patients are likely to be treated.

CDC Ebola response teams, which often had to suspend crucial work, follow-up cases and isolation of people infected with the deadly virus because violence has intensified in recent weeks, including attacks by armed groups this weekend near the operations center in Beni, the urban epicenter in the province of North Kivu.

Why do you think rebels are attacking them reading the aforementioned lines?

At this very moment, the Democratic Republic Congo is no more or less than a trial and error laboratory because western scientists are allowed by a corrupt president Joseph Kabila to collect blood samples for another FDA approved experimental vaccine.

THE CORRUPT JOSEPH KABILA AND THE APPROVAL OF EBOLA VACCINE TRIALS

Inside information tells us that United States Center for Disease Control scientific officials are working in Kinshasa over 1000 kilometers distance while the additional staff is working in neighboring countries.

A few Experienced Ebola experts from the CDC were removed from Beni at the end of August after an attack by an armed group according to a senior official of the United States Embassy in the Congo, against a Congolese military location along a road near where the team was traveling.

"Ensuring the safety of our staff is our top priority,” a US administration official said during a briefing for reporters in the White House. But he spoke on condition of anonymity because of the rules established by the White House. Washington is continuously monitoring the security situation but at this moment. it's just too dangerous," he said.

CDC Director Robert Redfield warns Ebola outbreak may not be containable

According to the aforementioned security concerns, the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, which killed a US ambassador was one of the main reasons to retract CDC personnel. And not only the American Ambassador who was killed but also three other Americans, according to public health experts familiar with the discussions about the deployment of US personnel.

After CDC director Robert Redfield raised the possibility that the Ebola outbreak had worsened so drastically, resulting in of 211 persons out of 339 victims and that it might not be under control until six more months. Meanwhile, Ebola appears in the Sudan and Uganda claiming its first victims.

The response to Ebola is a priority for the US government," said Tim Ziemer, a senior USAID official, at another briefing organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Ziemer had led global health security in the National Security Council but abandoned that position abruptly in May after the global health security team he supervised was dissolved under a reorganization of national security adviser John Bolton.

WHY PERFECT EBOLA STORM HAS STARTED

One of the biggest problems in controlling any outbreak, especially this one, is the inability of responders to identify and effectively track all contacts with Ebola patients. Without that ability, the disease continues to spread.

Particularly worrisome in this outbreak is that 60 to 80 percent of newly confirmed cases have no known links to previous cases, which makes it virtually impossible for responders to track infections and stop transmission.

"That shows that their systems are not working, that they are not getting their arms around this outbreak," said J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president of CSIS.

At the CSIS briefing, the emergency response chief of the World Health Organization, speaking from Geneva, said the outbreak is expected to last six months longer, at best. Peter Salama also said that informal health clinics, which are not regulated and are often administered by traditional healers, may have spread the virus in Beni.

Full Ebola protective outfit

The Ebola virus was first detected by the Russians in 1943 in Crimea and later by the Germans and US before 1967 and became known as Marburg Ebolavirus outbreak. About a decade later during the outbreak of the disease in Zaire (today's Democratic Republic of Congo), the virus was detected in Ebola River in 1976.

CDC director Robert Redfield

“I do think this is one of the challenges we’ll have to see, whether we’re able to contain, control and end the current outbreak with the current security situation, or do we move into the idea that this becomes more of an endemic Ebola outbreak in this region, which we’ve never really confronted,” Redfield said.

Yes, Robert, if that happens, health-care responders may need to consider vaccinating broader populations and perhaps worldwide instead of the current strategy of vaccinating those who have been in contact with infected people. What a profitable Ebola disease isn't it Merck?

Finally, my advice to both Britain and America is "Smartness is a form of stupidity. Therefore, stop you clandestine crimes, change your foolish pride, and both of you will be free from the threat of terrorism, hurricane and fire almost everytime consuming America.

Because you can't deceive God by saying in Him you trust and continue committing such crimes against humanity, you'll definitely pay for it in various different ways.