Tsunami to hit NDC presidential race – Kojo Bonsu

National Democratic Congress [NDC] presidential hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, is predicting surprises in the party's presidential race.

According to him, there would be what he described as “tsunami” in the race.

“The ground is the work. I've been to three regions and it looks very exciting and interesting. From the things that I'm hearing from the people, I think there is a tsunami coming,” he said in an interview with Citi News‘ Vivian Kai Lokko at the NDC's National Delegates’ Conference on Saturday.

Kojo Bonsu had been criticized by some NDC stalwarts who believe the former Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive’s decision to contest the race is a wrong move.

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker, in October 2018 said Mr. Bonsu is not competent for the position and must “go and sleep somewhere.”

“The fact that you have been a KMA Mayor does not qualify you to be President of Ghana. Jesus Christ! Let's cry aloud, let's be serious. The world is watching us. He is my very good friend, and when I see him, I will advise him to go and sleep somewhere. Please! We sit here, every Tom, Dick, and Harry gets up, and he wants to be what? If your ribs are not strong, you do not take punches,” Ade Coker added.

Let voters decide on my competence – Kojo Bonsu

In his response, Kojo Bonsu said his critics should allow delegates of the party to decide on his competence.

“My experience at Ghana Oil, my experience as the Chairman of the National Sports Council, Mayor of Kumasi and the work I have done in Ghana, I wonder how somebody would say there is a question mark with my competence. I believe in myself. I think I have performed. And even with the NDC unity walk, I was able to bring thousands of people on the streets. When you do this, is it incompetence,” Mr. Bonsu asked when he addressed NDC supporters in October 2018.

Kojo Bonsu is in the race with the likes of former president John Dramani Mahama, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi and former NHIS boss, Sylvester Mensah, among others.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey | citinewsroom.com | Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin