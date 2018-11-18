Haruna blasts Ofori-Atta for mocking NDC on social intervention policies

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has taken on Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta for mocking the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the introduction of social intervention programmes.

Mr Ofori-Atta while delivering the 2019 budget statement in Parliament on Thursday said the NPP government could not recall any social intervention policy initiated by the NDC during its eight years in power.

“Mr Speaker, I would like to ask one question. Can anyone recall the social intervention policies that the social democratic NDC introduced in its last eight years in government to mitigate the hardships of Ghanaians? Mr Speaker, the evidence shows that when it comes to social policies to protect the poor and vulnerable in Ghana, the Government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has a remarkable record indeed,” he added.

But Haruna Iddrisu who did not take kindly to the claims by the Finance Minister asked the two to search for the meaning of social intervention in a dictionary.

“Those of who have phones in your hand, you can Google Wikipedia definition of social intervention. And to quote the Minister of Finance, he said the NDC has no social intervention, yet we contributed to the quality of education in the country, we contributed to healthcare delivery, and we contributed to reducing infant and child mortality. Indeed in 2015 Ghana under President Mahama was awarded by the UN for halving poverty.”

Haruna Iddrisu

“Yet a party and a government which halved poverty did not contribute anyway to the social intervention of our country. Maybe Dr Bawumia and Ofori Atta must go to the Taursarus dictionary to look for a new definition of social intervention. I can assure you that when you build a house with saliva the house will collapse with you and it will collapse because it was built on saliva,” Haruna Iddrisu added.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey | citinewsroom.com | Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin