NDC School trains 6,500 party members

The Ghana Institute of Democracy, the educational wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has so far trained 6,500 members to strength the party's hierarchy.

Courses provided at the Institute include governance, grassroots mobilisation, social democracy constitution studies, political communication studies and political organisation.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC, who disclosed this at the Ninth Delegate Congress of the NDC at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra, said the party would continue to support the school to train more members.

He commended the faculty of the school for equipping the youth with knowledge especially the ideology of the party and urged them to push for greater heights.

Taking stock of activities after the 2016 elections, Mr Nketia said, following the recommendation in the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee's report, the party has ensured the complete replacement of the membership register.

He said the party has done a comprehensive branch re-organisation and successfully organised constituency, national, youth and women conference.

Mr Nketia said the Party's unity walk held across the country which saw a massive patronage from members, has helped to unite the party in the quest to organise the grassroots to recapture power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

'In our drive to unite we have had many challenges from the NPP and other para-groups. We have organised press conferences to drum home our concern', he said.

Touching on government policies, Mr Nketia called on government to engage with the opposition parties to solicit their views on the Free Senior High School, national identity cards and the creation of the new regions to make it work effectively.

GNA

By Iddi Yire, Yaw Ansah, GNA