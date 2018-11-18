Eastern corridor drivers in 12-hour sit down strike

Drivers in Hohoe in the Volta Region plying the Eastern corridor road on Friday grounded their vehicles for 12 hours in protest of the bad state of the road.

They said they were not happy about how successive governments were using the corridor as a political campaign piece and threatened regular strike actions until the road was fixed.

Mr Winfred Akpa, Secretary, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) Hohoe, at a media briefing during the sit down strike, alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised that in July this year, the contractor in charge of the Hohoe- Jasikan stretch would commence work in September but they were yet to see action on the road.

'Not until we see contractors working on the road, we will not stop registering our displeasure', he said.

Mr Daniel Kporfor, a member of a group calling itself the "Concerned Road Users", pleaded with government to as a matter of urgency fix the road to ensure safety and promote economic growth.

'What we need now is not promises, we want action', he said.

Mr Godsway Amuyaw, Secretary, Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) Hohoe, advised government to adopt the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) model to help ensure that work is expedited on the project.

GNA

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA