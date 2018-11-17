Four bridges to be built in UER next year

Mr Philip Samini, the Upper East Regional Director of Highways, has announced that four major bridges would be built in the region by the government with funding from the Danish International Development (DANIDA), next year.

These include the Kulungugu main bridge, connecting the region to Burkina Faso and Togo on the Bawku side, Doniga and Sissili bridges in the Builsa District and the Tamne Bridge on the Bolgatanga-Bawku road.

Work on these projects, he said, would start in January, and would help to ease vehicular movement and boost socio economic activities of the people.

Mr Samini broke the news at a meeting held by the Regional Minister, Madam Patience Abayage, with Heads of Department in Bolgatanga.

He said the Zuarungu-Bolgatanga road was going to be constructed into asphalted dual-carriageway.

He added that spot improvement on the township roads would soon begin alongside patching of pot holes on the Bolgatanga highways.

Madam Abayage outlined her development plans for the region and said projects would be closely monitored and properly supervised to ensure value for money.

She rallied all to work together to bring progress to the people in the area - reduce poverty.

She was eager to make things better, particularly for the vulnerable, women and children. GNA

By Fatma Anafu-Astanga, GNA