Unity Air to take to the skies soon

Unity Air is set to commence operations this year, following the issuance of an Air Operators Certificate (AOC) to the airline by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The airline began the processes of certification to operate in Ghana's domestic and regional air services space over a year ago and had successfully gone through a rigorous five-phased certification process culminating in the issuance of the AOC.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to announce the issuance of the certificate to the Minister of Aviation, in Accra, Mr. Simon Allotey, Director-General of the GCAA, commended the airline for patiently going through the process.

The AOC would enable them to undertake domestic and regional passenger services.

He said Unity Air had first gone through processes to obtain the Air Carrier License, which confirmed that the GCAA had reviewed their business plan and was satisfied that it had the means, strategy and capability to become a full-fledged airline.

Mr Bethel Donkor, Chief Executive Officer of the Airline, operated by Air Futures, said it was ably guided by the GCAA to achieve its goal.

'It has indeed been a rigorous process which commenced over a year ago, we thank God that we have reached this phase.'

He noted that the granting of the AOC was not an end in itself but the beginning of more important steps that it had to take and pledged the airline's commitment towards ensuring passenger safety.

He told journalists that that they would start operations before the end of the year, flying the Accra, Tamale, Kumasi, Takoradi routes.

It would consider flying new routes such as Wa and Ho.

'We have one aircraft; a 30-seater Embraer 120 here already but we are looking to add another aircraft in the next month,' he added.

Mr Kofi Adda, Minister of Aviation, applauded the company for its 'tenacity' in keeping to the process.

He said he was excited that Ghana now had a third domestic airline.

His ministry was working with the GCAA to ensure a reduction in turnaround time for certification of airlines.

'No individual will frustrate any entrepreneur wishing to go into the airline business, no one will demand anything that is not required but we will not compromise quality and security in this effort,' he stated.

GNA

By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA