Traditional birth attendants and volunteers trained on maternal mental health

A Tamale-based Non-Governmental Organization, the Gub-Katimali Society, continues to train Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) and Community Volunteers on Maternal Mental Health and epilepsy in the Northern Region.

A day’s capacity building workshop has been held in Tamale where the resource persons highlighted the signs and symptoms of mental illness and epilepsy in pregnant women and mothers.

The Traditional Birth Attendants were advised to always refer such cases to the nearest health facilities for treatment.

The Gub-Katimali Society’s Project Coordinator, Abdul Razak Alhassan in a Citi News interview explained that the project is expected to empower the Traditional Birth Attendants and the Community Volunteers.

“This is to enable them to identify pregnant women and mothers with mental illness and epilepsy in their various areas for early treatment at the hospital.”

“Also, the project seeks to improve maternal mental health and livelihood outcomes of pregnant women and mothers. The northern region is zoned into four groups, and the TBAs and Community Volunteers from these districts have all been trained under this project.”

According to him, cases of mental health and epilepsy are increasing in the Northern Region.

“In some health centres, at least three cases of mental health are recorded daily.”

Abdul Razak Alhassan is optimistic that the project will improve the well-being of the pregnant women and mothers with access to quality healthcare and a livelihood support.

A midwife at the Tamale Central hospital, Madam Nuriata Zibrim, took the participants through some of the signs and symptoms of mental health and epilepsy.

She said the condition makes such women react impulsively.

“Mental health patients usually talk much or laugh unnecessarily and there are instances when they feel sad and withdraw contacts with people and also lose concentration.”

She urged the TBAs and the Community Volunteers to always be alert and report such cases promptly to approved health facilities.

The workshop was a follow-up to a similar one organized on August 24, 2017, in Tamale.

About 80 traditional leaders from some selected districts in the Northern Region at the workshop were educated on the risks associated with violation of mentally challenged people’s rights.

The two-day event organized in Tamale and Tolon brought together participants from Tamale, Sagnarigu, Savelugu-Nantong, Tolon and Kumbungu districts.

The DFID is funding the Gub-Katimali Society’s programmes geared towards increasing knowledge and support for mental health people.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah |citinewsroom.com |Ghana