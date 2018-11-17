Tamale Entertainment Chief, Dema-Naa Reported Dead

Residents of Tamale are in a state of mourning over the sudden death of Mohammed Hafiz Dema Naa, the Entertainment Chief of the Dakpema Palace.

He died today, Saturday, November 17, 2018, according to Alhaji Mohammed Rashid, the Dakpema Palace Secretary.

He died as a result of heart failure after attending the coronation of his grandfather.

He is yet to be buried in line with the tenets of Islam.

Recounting his deeds, some mourners described the late Dema Naa as a kindhearted, affable man and a team player.

The late Mohammed Hafiz, Dema Naa, was instrumental in the organization of the upcoming Damba festival.

He was the leader of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly’s Task-force spearheading the City’s decongestion exercise.

He was an Ex- British Soldier who returned home and reinvigorated the entertainment industry in Tamale.

Mohammed Hafiz was enskinned as the Entertainment Chief, Dema Naa, by the late Naa Dakpema Mohammed Dawuni Alhassan.