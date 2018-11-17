He is dripping such good feelings that he slides over. (Il dégouline de si bons - Sentiments qu'il glisse dessus)By: Charles de Leusse
NDC Congress In News Photos
About 9,000 delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are electing new executives ahead of the 2020 elections.
The event ongoing at the Fantasy Dome at the International Trade Fair Centre on Saturday has brought delegates from every part of the country meeting for the election of national executives.
Here are photos of delegates and party leaders at the event.
