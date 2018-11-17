10.6 Million Children’s Education & Health Compromised By No Descent School Toilet—WaterAid Report

About 86% of the Ghanaian population lacks basic sanitation and 31% of schools in the country are without sanitation ─ it threatens the health, education and safety of over 10.6 million children in Ghana, WaterAid’s fourth-annual analysis of the world’s toilets released ahead of World Toilet Day, has revealed.

The report titled, "The Crisis in the Classroom—The State of the World's Toilets 2018," highlights that one in five primary schools and one in eight secondary schools globally do not have any toilets. Guinea-Bissau on the coast of West Africa tops the table for worst in the world for school toilets, while Ethiopia remains the nation with the highest percentage of households without decent toilets

The report added that that Ghana is still ranked among the ten countries with the lowest access to decent household toilets. Ghana is the 7th country with poor sanitation access. It shares this position with Togo and Benin.

According to WaterAid, a shocking one in three of the world’s schools lack adequate toilets, compromising children’s human rights to sanitation and leaving them to either use dirty, unsafe pits, go in the open, or stay at home. This means children are dangerously exposed to illnesses that could kill them.

It noted that repeated bouts of diarrhoea increase their chances of being malnourished, and sanitation-related illnesses result in missed school days and the loss of potential.

WaterAid indicated that of the 101 countries with data available on how many schools have decent toilets, Guinea-Bissau in West Africa comes last. There, eight in ten schools lack adequate facilities. This is followed by Niger, where only 24% of schools have even basic sanitation and more than seven in ten people defecate in the open because they lack a household toilet.

WaterAid posited that the sanitation crisis doesn’t end at school. In sub-Saharan Africa, an estimated 344 million children do not have a decent toilet at home meaning their communities are polluted with human waste. Ethiopia tops the table at an astonishing 93% of households without a decent toilet, leaving children vulnerable to diarrhoea and intestinal infections.

Some countries, according to WaterAid however, are making decent toilets in schools a priority. Over half of schools in Bangladesh now have a decent toilet and shared toilets in slum areas are providing a stepping stone to better health.

Among the other findings

Children living in communities without decent toilets are at higher risk of diarrhoea. Sadly, diarrhoea caused by dirty water and poor sanitation kills 289,000 children under five each year.

Diarrhoea and intestinal infections kill nearly 140,000 children aged between five and 14 each year – many of which could be prevented with clean water, decent sanitation and good hygiene.

Across South Asia, more than a third of girls miss school for between one and three days a month during their period.

As many as one in three schools in Madagascar don’t have any functioning toilets at all. It is the third worst country in the world for access to a decent toilet at home – just one person in ten has at least basic sanitation.

Papua New Guinea comes third in the list of countries where the proportion of people with decent toilets at home and school is decreasing. There 220 children die each year from water and sanitation-related diarrhoea, and polio – a waterborne disease - has recently returned to the island after being eradicated in 2000.

Nearly seven in ten schools in Zambia now have basic toilets, and three quarters of children are able to complete their primary education.

The Country Director for WaterAid Ghana, Mohammed Abdul Nashiru said children in every part of Ghana need access to safe toilets at home and at school.

He noted that their health, education and safety depend on it. Every child should be able to go to the toilet safely and with dignity whether they are at school or at home.

Mr. Abdul-Nashiru added that bringing safe toilets to the one in three schools worldwide with no adequate toilets, should be a top priority – along with bringing decent household toilets to the 2.3 billion people still waiting.

“Progress towards any of the UN Sustainable Development Goals will not be possible without clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene. If we are serious about all children and young people, wherever they are, whatever their gender, physical ability or community background, having their right to clean water and sanitation, we must take decisive and inclusive action now,” he stated.

Ahead of 2018 World Toilet Day

Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Nashiru calls on Governments to invest more money in sanitation for all and ensure an integrated approach and improved transparency in monitoring and reporting.

He further call on education and finance ministers in every country, as well as donors, to invest in sanitation services and establish credible plans for achieving universal access within an agreed timeframe.

Mr. Abdul-Nashiru urged school sanitation to meet the specific needs of girls in order to ensure their privacy, safety and dignity.

He added that school sanitation to be inclusive, enabling children with disabilities to use clean, safe, accessible toilets at school.