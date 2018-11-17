Building under construction caves in; one feared trapped in rubble

A one-storey building under construction at North Industrial Area, Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra, has collapsed, with one person feared trapped under the debris, Saturday.

Police and personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have arrived at the scene to investigate the cause of the collapse.

The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has also been at the scene.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), are helping with ongoing rescue efforts.

More soon.

Images from the scene of the incident published below.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN