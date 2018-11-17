CAL BANK Beach Soccer Super Cup Rocks Takoradi

Western regional capital, Takoradi goes agog as scores of people garther to watch tbe western region edition of Calbank Beach soccer supercup.

Renowned sports presenter, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has been spearheading Beach soccer in Ghana since its inception. As the discipline continues to gain popularity nationwide among sports fanatics , it is expected that Cal Bank Beach soccer would continue to thrill Ghanaians as it moves from one region to the other.

The following are the fixtures for the tourney:

Young sharks vrs shama Abuesi, Sea Rovers vrs Jomoro, The rest are Nzema East vrs STMA, Ahanta West vrs Elembele, Young sharks vrs Nzema East,Others are Sea Ahanta West, Shama Vrs STMA Rovers vrs

The first edition of the Cal Bank Beach soccer supercup competition held in Accra was won by the sea lions.

Takoradi wait patiently to see if the best indeed always comes from the west which team is crowned as the champion for the region as the competition is currently underway.

By: Kofi Amponsah & Dickson Boadi