Rawlings Challenges NDC Leaders

Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings, has urged leaders of the party to cultivate the habit of taking their own advice about unity.

Addressing delegates at the Fantasy Dome at the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra, Saturday, where the party is holding its Delegates Congress, he said he was impressed by the speeches delivered by previous speakers.

“The speakers ahead of me have shared some interesting thoughts with us. So I will keep mine as short as possible because you have a long day ahead and it’s going to be a very long, busy day,” the former president said, at the event grounds.

One of such speakers was former President John Mahama, who among other things urged party members to unite for victory against the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020 -- in line with the theme of the Congress: "Together we win 2020."

When Mr Rawlings took his turn to deliver his message to the gathering, he first thanked God for ensuring the safety of party members at the event ground.

Then he went on to acknowledge the dynamism of the party members in the auditorium noting it “is very infectious and I hope you will be able to maintain the energy level right through into the night.”

“I can imagine how we would wish for the spirit of the old days. Is it possible to bring it back? I hope so. But that can only happen if we cultivate the habit of listening to ourselves.

“We’ve heard ourselves through the speaker, we have heard about what we have to say. But I want to make an appeal that we listen to ourselves,” he said.

About 9,000 delegates of the largest opposition party are Accra, to elect new leaders to steer the party for the next four years and possibly deliver victory in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.